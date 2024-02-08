Crewe Advisors Partners with James Davenport, CFP: Expansion and Enhanced Services

Crewe Advisors Surges Forward: A Tale of Synergy and Expansion

Salt Lake City, a burgeoning hub for financial services, witnesses yet another strategic alliance as Crewe Advisors, a registered investment advisor, partners with James Davenport, CFP, and his esteemed team. This collaboration, set against the backdrop of Crewe's rapidly approaching $2 billion milestone in assets under management, promises to fortify its capabilities and expand its service offerings.

The Union of Titans: Crewe Advisors and James Davenport, CFP

With two decades of indelible experience under his belt, James Davenport, CFP, joins Crewe Advisors as a partner, accompanied by his accomplished associates: Mikaila Curtis, Brianna Newson, and Tanner McQuiston, CFA. This dynamic quartet brings a wealth of industry expertise and a shared vision of client-centric service, elevating Crewe's mission to provide unbiased advice and unparalleled support.

Bolstering Capabilities and Enhancing Service Offerings

As Crewe Advisors welcomes the new partners, the firm anticipates a significant boost in its capabilities. The integration of Davenport's team is projected to amplify Crewe's service offerings, which already include multi-family office-level support and investment banking capabilities through Crewe Capital. This expansion comes in the wake of Crewe's recent relocation within Salt Lake City, a move that accommodates its burgeoning team and commitment to growth.

A Shared Vision: Prioritizing Clients' Best Interests

Both Crewe Advisors and James Davenport's team express their excitement about the partnership, emphasizing a shared approach to client service. This synergy aims to combine resources for the benefit of customers and strengthen the ability to serve existing clients. Crewe Advisors, founded in 2015, prides itself on being a fee-only, independent, SEC registered investment advisor, providing a comprehensive suite of financial, estate, investment, tax, risk, and philanthropic planning services. This partnership underscores the firm's dedication to prioritizing clients' best interests and delivering impartial advice.

As Crewe Advisors and James Davenport, CFP, embark on this new chapter, they collectively strive to redefine the landscape of financial services in Salt Lake City and beyond. Their partnership serves as a testament to the power of strategic collaboration and the enduring commitment to clients' financial well-being.