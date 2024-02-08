Crewe Advisors Expands Team and Assets via Strategic Partnership Growth

Salt Lake City's independent investment advisory firm, Crewe Advisors, announced today a significant expansion of its team through a strategic partnership with James Davenport, CFP, a seasoned wealth management expert, and his three associates. This collaboration is anticipated to propel Crewe Advisors beyond the $2 billion mark in assets under management, reinforcing its commitment to unbiased advice and prioritizing clients' best interests.

Advertisment

Davenport's Wealth of Experience

Davenport, a veteran with two decades of experience in wealth management for high-net-worth clients, joins Crewe as a partner. His holistic approach to wealth management resonates deeply with Crewe's client service philosophy. This synergy promises a seamless integration of Davenport's expertise into Crewe's existing framework, enhancing its capabilities in financial, estate, investment, tax, risk, and philanthropic planning.

A Strengthened Team for Enhanced Client Support

Advertisment

Accompanying Davenport are his esteemed associates: Mikaila Curtis, Brianna Newson, and Tanner McQuiston, CFA. Their addition to Crewe's team signifies a substantial boost in its multi-family office-level support and investment banking capabilities through Crewe Capital. This move aligns with Crewe Advisors' recent office relocation to accommodate its burgeoning team.

A Symphony of Combined Resources

The partnership between Crewe Advisors and Davenport's team is seen as a strategic move to combine resources for the benefit of their clients. It aims to deepen Crewe's customer value proposition and provide multi-family office level support to its expanding clientele. The collaboration is expected to strengthen Crewe's ability to serve existing clients, offering them an enriched suite of services.

Founded in 2015, Crewe Advisors has consistently demonstrated its dedication to delivering impartial advice and championing its clients' best interests. This latest development underscores that commitment, positioning the firm as a formidable player in the wealth management landscape.