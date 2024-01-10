en English
Finance

CreditSmart’s Wikus Olivier Shares Financial Tips for 2024

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
CreditSmart’s Wikus Olivier Shares Financial Tips for 2024

As the new year dawns, CreditSmart Financial Services’ managing director, Wikus Olivier, offers a roadmap to wealth creation and financial stability. Olivier urges individuals to set attainable financial objectives, both short-term and long-term, and advocates for a realistic financial plan with a distinct timeline to sustain motivation.

Strategic Financial Planning

Olivier’s advice is to segment monthly budgets into categories such as groceries, holidays, and education to manage expenditures more effectively. He underscores the essentiality of building an emergency fund, even through modest contributions, as a bulwark against unexpected circumstances. Olivier also introduces financial challenges like ‘no eating out’ or ‘savings boost’ to make the practice of saving more engaging, underscoring the element of enjoyment in these activities.

Adopting Smart Money Habits

In his financial guidance, Olivier emphasizes that good money habits, such as refraining from impulse purchases and differentiating between needs and wants, form the bedrock of long-term financial stability. He advocates for tackling debt using strategies like the snowball or avalanche methods and emphasizes the importance of staying informed by routinely checking credit reports.

Avoiding Financial Comparisons

One of the crucial points Olivier makes is urging against financial comparisons with others. Instead, he encourages drawing motivation from others’ financial journeys. Olivier concludes with the affirmation that every step towards saving, even the smallest amount, is beneficial and encourages consistency in financial planning to achieve financial well-being.

Finance
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

