Creditshelf to Apply for Protective Shield Proceedings Amidst Obotritia's Contractual Failures

Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, an innovative digital corporate financier based in Frankfurt, has announced an impending application for protective shield proceedings under Section 270d of the German Insolvency Code. The decision comes in the wake of its principal shareholder, Obotritia Capital KGaA, defaulting on its contractual obligations. This includes the failure to pay a loan tranche due to Creditshelf and a junior tranche due to the financing entity, Silver Bullet Funding DAC.

Obotritia's Irresponsibility Undermines Creditshelf

The Management Board of Creditshelf has deduced that the hard letter of comfort issued by Obotritia can no longer be deemed reliable. This undermines the fundamental assumptions for Creditshelf's positive going concern forecast. As a result, the company's EBIT forecast of EUR -2 to -1 million will not be met. Preliminary figures indicate sales of around EUR 4.3 million for the 2023 financial year, with an EBIT of approximately EUR -6.5 to -5.5 million.

Creditshelf's Unique Position in the Market

Since its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2018, Creditshelf has been providing bank-independent financing solutions, carving a unique niche for itself in the market. It has developed a distinctive data-driven risk analysis process and offers services for which it charges fees to both borrowers and investors.

Protective Shield Proceedings: An Opportunity for New Investors

The protective shield proceedings, according to Creditshelf's Management Board, are viewed as the best chance for new investors to step in and ensure the company's continuity. The failure of Obotritia to meet its obligations will necessitate asset write-downs, thus preventing the company from achieving its EBIT forecast. Despite these setbacks, Creditshelf remains hopeful of its future prospects, banking on the potential entry of new investors.