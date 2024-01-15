en English
Business

Credit Suisse Managers Depart to Launch New Fund at Lombard Odier

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
Credit Suisse Managers Depart to Launch New Fund at Lombard Odier

In a significant reshuffling within the finance industry, five portfolio managers from Credit Suisse are set to depart from the Swiss bank to launch a new global macro fund at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. This fresh endeavor will spearhead under Lombard Odier’s 1798 alternatives platform and is slated for takeoff in the third quarter of the year.

A Fusion of Discretionary and Systematic Strategies

The upcoming fund aims to amalgamate both discretionary and systematic strategies, offering a diversified approach to macroeconomic investment opportunities. This unique blend of strategies is anticipated to cater to a wide array of investor needs, fostering a more robust financial landscape. The creation of this fund echoes the persistent dynamism in the finance sector, which continually seeks improved investment strategies and vehicles.

A Shift in the Financial Landscape

The move by these portfolio managers from Credit Suisse signifies a notable shift within the financial industry. Professionals are increasingly seeking new opportunities and platforms to innovate and grow within the global investment landscape. Lombard Odier, with its alternatives platform, appears to be an attractive destination for investment professionals seeking to embark on new fund management endeavors.

Implications for the Future

The establishment of this new fund at Lombard Odier bears implications for the future of the finance sector. It reflects an emerging trend wherein financial professionals are exploring innovative approaches and platforms to boost their growth and impact in the industry. The move also underscores the importance of adaptability and dynamism in a sector characterized by constant change and progression.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

