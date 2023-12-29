Credit Scores: The New Determinant in Bank Recruitment

In a paradigm shift, financial institutions are now pivoting towards evaluating credit scores as a crucial determinant in their recruitment process. A robust credit score is increasingly being equated with trustworthiness and responsibility, traits that command high value in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Here, employees are entrusted with the responsibility of handling sensitive financial information, making a sound credit history an imperative.

The Rise of Credit Score in Recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now instituted a minimum credit score threshold of 650 for clerical and probationary officer positions in banks. A case in point is the State Bank of India (SBI) which, in its March 2022 advertisement, explicitly stated that candidates with overdue loan or credit card payments, unresolved by the issuance date of the appointment letter, would be deemed ineligible for the position.

Employers are using credit profiles as a yardstick to gauge the financial responsibility and distress of a candidate. The underlying rationale is that this information can indicate the propensity for dishonest conduct in the workplace. While it is permissible for employers to solicit credit scores, they are mandated to obtain the candidate’s consent for background verification.

Advice for Job Applicants

Job aspirants, particularly those eyeing positions in the BFSI sector, are advised to routinely monitor their credit scores and address any discrepancies with the credit bureau well in advance of their application. Christopher M. Naghibi, executive vice president and CEO at First Foundation Bank, emphasizes the importance of understanding how credit operates, ensuring timely bill payments, effectively managing credit card debt, and diversifying credit types.

Factors Influencing Credit Scores

The article underscores the weightage of various factors influencing credit scores. These include payment history, outstanding amounts, credit utilization, length of credit history, new credit applications, and credit mix. A concerted understanding and management of these factors can aid in increasing credit scores by 200 points in less than five years, thereby enhancing employment prospects in the BFSI sector.