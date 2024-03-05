Credit Card Limits Impact on Borrowing Power: Insights from Australian Finance Experts

The revelation from Brendan Dixon, a mortgage broker at Pure Finance, underscores a growing concern among Australians regarding the influence of credit card limits on their ability to borrow for property purchases. Dixon highlights the astonishment many feel upon discovering that credit card limits could slash their borrowing capacity by as much as $100,000. This comes at a time when the country sees a reversal in the declining trend of credit card issuance, amidst a surge in living costs, with approximately 13.5 million credit cards now in circulation.

Understanding the Impact

RateCity's analysis illustrates the significant effect a credit card limit can have on borrowing power. For example, an individual earning $150,000 annually could see their potential loan amount reduced from $762,500 to $719,300 with just a $10,000 credit card limit. This impact is even more pronounced for higher earners or those with larger credit limits. Banks calculate this based on the potential future debt level represented by the credit card limit, taking the maximum possible repayment amount into consideration rather than actual spending habits. This method of calculation often catches borrowers off-guard, as many assume banks would focus on their actual monthly repayments.

Strategies for Maximizing Borrowing Power

According to Aidan Hartley of Blue Owl Finance, cancelling credit cards is a straightforward tactic to enhance borrowing capacity. However, he notes the process isn't instantaneous and recommends initiating cancellations at least two weeks prior to seeking loan pre-approval. Hartley emphasizes the importance of preparation and the potential hurdles in obtaining proof of cancellation from banks, which can complicate the purchasing process. Furthermore, he suggests that responsibly managed credit cards can positively affect one's credit score, advocating for their strategic use before cancelling them in the pre-approval phase.

Navigating Financial Health

While credit cards offer the convenience of managing cash flow and building a credit history, their impact on loan eligibility underscores the need for strategic financial management. Borrowers must understand the implications of their credit limits and proactively manage their finances to maintain or improve their borrowing power. This includes not only managing credit card usage but also being aware of how to effectively manage and potentially increase credit limits, as well as understanding the factors that influence credit scores and borrowing capacity.

As Australians navigate the complexities of financing property purchases in an unpredictable economic climate, the insights from finance professionals like Dixon and Hartley offer valuable guidance. The balance between leveraging credit cards for financial flexibility and ensuring they do not hinder property aspirations highlights the nuanced understanding required to navigate personal finance successfully.