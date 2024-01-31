Credit Acceptance Corporation Announces Q4 2023 Financial Results

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), a leading financial services provider, unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a significant dip in consolidated net income. The firm reported a consolidated net income of $93.6 million or $7.29 per diluted share, witnessing a decrease from the $127.3 million, or $9.58 per diluted share, from the corresponding period in 2022.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

The adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $129.1 million, or $10.06 per diluted share, down from $156.1 million, or $11.74 per diluted share, year-on-year. This decline was primarily attributed to a larger decrease in forecasted collection rates, which reduced net cash flows from their loan portfolio by $57.0 million or 0.6%, compared to a decrease of $41.1 million or 0.5% in 2022.

Further, there was a notable decrease in forecasted profitability for Consumer Loans assigned during 2020 through 2022 due to a decline in collection rates and slower net cash flow timing. Despite these challenges, the company experienced growth in Consumer Loan assignment volume and the average balance of their loan portfolio increased by 9.1% and 13.4% on a GAAP and adjusted basis, respectively.

Highlights and Forward Outlook

The initial spread on Consumer Loan assignments rose to 21.7%, and there was an increase in the average cost of debt due to higher interest rates on secured financings. In the second quarter of 2023, CACC adjusted their methodology in forecasting future net cash flows from their loan portfolio, incorporating recent loan performance and prepayment data, which led to a provision for credit losses of $71.3 million.

Despite the financial headwinds, Credit Acceptance Corporation remains optimistic about its future prospects, underpinned by its robust business model, commitment to customer service, and strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable profitability and expansion.