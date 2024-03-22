Creative Graphics Solutions India Launches Rs 54.4-Crore IPO on March 28

Integrated packaging ecosystem player Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd on Friday announced its Rs 54.4-crore initial share-sale will commence for public subscription on March 28, unveiling an ambitious move in the financial markets. The offering will close on April 4, with a special bidding day for anchor investors slated for March 27, as per the company's recent statement.

Upon successful completion of the Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company's shares are set to be listed on the NSE's Emerge, a dedicated platform for small and medium enterprises. Based in Noida, the company's IPO is structured as a fresh issue of 64 lakh equity shares, valued at Rs 54.4 crore at the higher price range, with the price band set between Rs 80-85 per share.

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for a variety of strategic financial activities including meeting the working capital requirements, repaying existing debt, supporting capital expenditure, funding potential acquisitions for inorganic growth, and covering general corporate expenses.

Company Profile and Operations

Creative Graphics, a specialist in manufacturing flexographic printing plates, boasts a diverse customer base spanning India, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal, and Africa. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in strategic regions across India, including Noida, Pune, Chennai, Baddi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. This expansive operational footprint has enabled Creative Graphics to solidify its position in the packaging ecosystem.

Fiscal Performance and Growth Trajectory

In the first half of the current fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2023, the company reported a revenue of Rs 48.07 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs 7.24 crore. For the full financial year of 2023, Creative Graphics registered a total revenue of Rs 90.14 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 8.64 crore, showcasing its financial viability and growth potential in the market.

Investment and Expansion Plans

The proceeds from the IPO are poised to play a crucial role in the company's future growth strategy, particularly in enhancing its operational capabilities and pursuing inorganic growth avenues through strategic acquisitions. With a clear focus on scaling its manufacturing prowess and expanding its market reach, Creative Graphics is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for flexographic printing plates across various markets.

As Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd embarks on this significant chapter, the financial community and potential investors are keenly watching. The success of its IPO could not only fuel the company's next phase of expansion but also set a precedent for other SMEs considering public listings. Amid the bustling activity in the stock market, Creative Graphics' move underscores the growing dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit within India's manufacturing sector, hinting at broader economic implications and opportunities for the industry at large.