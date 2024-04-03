Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Opens: Targets Rs 54.4 Crore with Rs 80-85 Per Share Band

Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited's eagerly anticipated IPO commenced on March 28, with a closing date set for April 4. The price band for this IPO is pegged between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share, aiming to raise a substantial amount of Rs 54.4 crore through the public issue of 64 lakh equity shares. This move is seen as a significant step for the company, following in the footsteps of major entities like Mankind Pharma, Tata Technologies, and JSW Infrastructure, signaling a robust start to FY24's IPO market.

Market Positioning and Investor Interest

The company, a preeminent player in the manufacturing of flexographic printing plates, aims to carve a niche for itself in a market devoid of direct competitors. With an impressive list of anchor investors including BofA Securities Europe SA and Vikasa Global Fund, the IPO has already garnered attention. The firm's growth metrics, showcasing an 85.82% increase in profit after tax (PAT) and a 33.63% rise in sales, underline its strong market positioning and operational efficiency.

Subscription Status and Market Response

As of day 4, the IPO subscription status stands at an impressive 12.63 times, with the retail portion subscribed 21.47 times. The notable interest from non-institutional investors (NII) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) further emphasizes the market's confidence in Creative Graphics Solutions. This robust demand highlights the company's strong fundamentals and the market's optimistic outlook towards