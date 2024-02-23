Cracking Down on Fraud: ED Attaches Pune Mall Assets in PMC Bank Scandal

In a swift move that underscores the ongoing crackdown on financial fraud in India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently turned its focus towards Pune's SGS Mall, attaching properties worth over Rs 13 crore. This action is part of a larger investigation into the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank loan fraud case, a scandal that has captivated the nation with its sheer scale and the audacity of those involved. At the heart of this case are Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Development Pvt. Ltd. (HDIL), who stand accused of orchestrating a fraud amounting to Rs 6,117.93 crore.

A Web of Deceit

The ED's investigation has peeled back layers of complex financial manipulation, revealing that HDIL and its group companies availed themselves of credit facilities from PMC Bank but conspicuously failed to make timely repayments. This led to the bank enhancing overdraft limits to keep these accounts from being classified as non-performing assets. The Wadhawans, wielding substantial control as the main directors and promoters of HDIL, are alleged to have diverted proceeds of crime into their personal and associates' accounts to acquire assets, thereby deepening the financial quagmire.

Follow the Money

Scrutiny of HDIL Group's bank accounts by the ED has uncovered a trail of funds siphoned off and parked with the SGS Group, in a bid to launder the proceeds of crime and cloak them in a veneer of legitimacy. The provisional order to attach properties in the SGS Mall, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), marks a significant step in untangling this web. The Wadhawans were arrested in October 2019 and are currently in judicial custody, with assets worth Rs 675.27 crore attached in the case so far, and three charge sheets filed by the ED, highlighting the agency's determination to bring the culprits to justice.