Cryptocurrency

Crackdown on Offshore Platforms Fuels Surge in India’s Local Crypto Exchanges

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
India’s cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift as local crypto exchanges thrive amidst the government’s stringent crackdown on offshore platforms. The crackdown, which commenced following a compliance show-cause notice issued on December 28 to nine foreign exchanges, has resulted in a significant uptick in deposits and new user registrations for Indian exchanges. WazirX, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch Kuber are among the domestic platforms that have recorded a surge in activity.

Exponential Growth Amid Crackdown

The surge in the domestic crypto market is clearly illustrated by the 250% increase in deposit inflows reported by WazirX. Other platforms, although not as dramatic, have also registered significant growth in the wake of the government’s actions against offshore platforms. This boost is a testament to the resilience of the local crypto market and the potential it holds as a compliant ecosystem.

A Compliance-driven Shift

The government’s crackdown was primarily driven by the lack of proper anti-money laundering registrations on the part of the targeted offshore platforms. In response, Apple Inc.’s App Store removed the apps of Binance and other foreign exchanges, toeing the line drawn by the Indian government. While trading volumes on these platforms have not seen a dramatic change, the overall bullish sentiment in the crypto market may be contributing to a slight uptick.

Geopolitical Tensions and Crypto

The restrictions imposed on foreign exchanges are part of a broader trend of India scrutinizing Chinese investments and operations due to geopolitical tensions. Binance, which was founded in China by Changpeng Zhao, has stated it is actively working on informing policy-making to benefit all market participants. Furthermore, the issue of tax leakage from global crypto exchanges is also a matter of concern, with Indian exchanges advocating for a reduction in TDS to further boost market adoption.

In conclusion, the recent surge in activity on local crypto exchanges signifies a shift towards a more compliant and regulated crypto ecosystem in India. The government’s actions have inadvertently catalyzed this shift, promoting transparency and compliance in an industry often mired in regulatory ambiguity.

Cryptocurrency Finance India
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

