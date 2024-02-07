Crédit Mutuel Subsidiary BFCM Reports Significant Financial Growth Amid Market Instability

In a display of financial resilience amid market instability, Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM), a subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, reported significant financial growth in 2023. The surge in customer deposits, which rose to 299.3 billion euros, an increase of 6.1% year-on-year, played a crucial role in this growth. The uptick was primarily driven by inflows into Livret A passbook accounts, which saw a 6.3% rise. This trend mirrors customers' inclination towards liquid and safe investment options in times of financial market volatility.

Interest Rates and Deposits Climb, Fueling Growth

Alongside the rise in customer deposits, BFCM also reported an increase in interest rates on savings accounts. Rates for Livret A and LDDS accounts climbed from 2% to 3%. Term deposits and LEP savings accounts also experienced a boost, seeing nearly a 22 billion euro increase. Brokered deposits reached a substantial figure of nearly 84 billion euros. Furthermore, the bank reported a 2.6% growth in outstanding loans, reaching 336.4 billion euros, while regulated savings ascended to 37 billion euros.

Strong Financial Performance despite Challenges

BFCM's financial performance remained solid, with net revenue standing at 11.8 billion euros, marking a 2.4% increase. However, the cost/income ratio witnessed a slight deterioration, reaching 51.3%. This led to a decrease in gross operating income, which fell to 5.8 billion euros. A significant rise of 72.1% was observed in the cost of risk, which hit 1.3 billion euros. Despite these challenges, income before tax grew by 15% to 4.5 billion euros, and shareholders' equity at the year-end was 42.1 billion euros. The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CET1) stood robust at 18.5%, further reinforcing its stable financial position.

Impressive Revenue Growth Across Sectors

In addition to the bank's overall financial growth, BFCM's retail banking net revenue increased by 1.2%, while insurance revenue grew by 4.8% due to life insurance inflows. Striking growth was observed in asset management and private banking revenues, with a notable 17.4% increase. The bank's corporate banking and capital markets activities also displayed a strong performance, with net revenue rising by 33.7% and 36.0% respectively. The private equity sector made substantial contributions, deploying nearly 700 million euros in investments and achieving a net income contribution of 256 million euros.

As part of its strategic plan for 2024-2027, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale aims to bolster its corporate market presence, building on the strong performance of 2023. The financial statements for the year are currently undergoing auditing procedures. In the face of market volatility, BFCM's impressive financial performance underscores its operational efficiency, low risk profile, and strong financial fundamentals, as reflected in the stable ratings confirmed by rating agencies.