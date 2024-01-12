en English
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements

The release of the U.S. December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data sparked a surge in Treasury yields and exerted pressure on major indexes. The report revealed a 0.3% increment in both consumer prices and core consumer prices, triggering a debate on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. Despite the initial concerns, the annual core growth dipped below 4% for the first time since mid-2021, signaling some progress.

Market Reaction to CPI Report

The bond market’s initial response to the CPI data was negative, but bonds made a slight recovery, particularly at the shorter end of the yield curve. The long end of the yield curve was only able to catch up after an auction. Factors such as Federal Reserve comments, geopolitical news, and a substantial block trade at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) might have influenced this recovery.

Unrounded Numbers and Shelter Costs

While the unrounded numbers were slightly higher than expected, it was the shelter costs within the internals that raised concerns regarding the potential for ongoing moderate inflation. This unexpected twist in the CPI data brought into focus the Federal Reserve’s challenge in maintaining price stability and maximum employment while grappling with high inflation.

Market Anticipation and Outcome

Despite market anticipation for the CPI release, the day concluded with the 10-year Treasury yields remaining within the same range as earlier in the week. This marked a rather unremarkable ending to a day that typically incites more market movement. However, it’s important to note that there were fluctuations in the 10-year and Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) after the initial weakness, but ultimately, there was a decent recovery. The absence of a significant reaction to a Treasury auction and a considerable block trade in 5s further fueled the bounce back.

As bond investors eye the upcoming Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, the start of earnings season is expected to compete for market attention. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report, which showed the CPI rising to 3.4% on a yearly basis in December, exceeding market expectations of 3.2%, is anticipated to cause market volatility around the U.S. Dollar due to the potential impact of the CPI data on the pricing of Fed interest rate cuts.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

