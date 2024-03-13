Country Garden Misses Yuan Bond Payment, Faces Liquidation Lawsuit Amid Financial Crisis

Country Garden Holdings Co.'s recent failure to make a 96 million yuan ($13 million) coupon payment on a yuan bond marks a significant turn in the company's ongoing financial crisis. This development, the first of its kind for the Chinese developer, has added to the existing concerns about its financial stability, as the company also faces a lawsuit seeking its liquidation offshore. With a 30-day grace period now ticking, the financial world watches closely.

Escalating Financial Troubles

The missed payment on Tuesday raises critical questions about Country Garden's ability to navigate through its financial woes. Despite a grace period, the missed coupon payment signals deeper liquidity issues within the company. This event is not isolated; it follows a series of financial struggles, including a default on its dollar debt last October. The company's statement revealed that sales recovery has not met expectations, putting additional pressure on fund allocation. Efforts to raise cash through sales, asset disposal, and expenditure cuts are underway, highlighting the company's precarious position.

Impact on the Market and Homebuyers

The ripple effects of Country Garden's financial instability are being felt across the Chinese real estate market. The company's shares dropped significantly following the news, and its dollar bonds are trading at distressed levels. Furthermore, this situation has exacerbated the sales drought for the developer, with contract sales for February plunging 85% from the previous year. Homebuyers in China are increasingly wary of defaulted developers, fearing the completion of housing projects may be at risk. This crisis also casts a shadow over other developers, with the sector closely monitoring the situation of China Vanke Co., another major player facing its own set of challenges.

Looking Forward

As Country Garden scrambles to secure funds within the grace period, the outcome of this situation could set a precedent for the Chinese real estate industry. The looming liquidation lawsuit adds another layer of uncertainty, pressing the company to advance a debt restructuring plan swiftly. The developer's crisis reflects broader issues within China's property sector, highlighting the need for systemic changes to ensure stability and regain investor and homebuyer confidence. As the story unfolds, the industry awaits the potential ripple effects on the Chinese economy and the global real estate market.