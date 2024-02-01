Counteracting Deepfakes: Technological Advancements and Strategic Alliances Reinforce KYC and AML

In an era marked by the rapid rise of deepfakes and consequential security risks, trust in biometric verification is waning. Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, predicts that by 2026, a staggering 30 percent of entities will not view biometric verification as a standalone reliable security measure. This shift in perception is fuelled by an alarming increase in injection attacks, with a majority of synthetic identities slipping through the detection net during onboarding. The repercussions are far-reaching; significant financial losses for institutions and potential funneling of funds for illicit activities.

Strategic Partnerships Bolster KYC and AML Measures

To combat these burgeoning challenges, identity verification providers are strategically partnering with financial institutions to bolster Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. A case in point is the Swiss Bitcoin broker, Relai, which has adopted Inverid's ReadID for identity verification on its trading platform. This sophisticated technology permits NFC chip reading and optical verification of documents, significantly enhancing security measures. In addition, Relai is seeking an EU MiCa license, further demonstrating its commitment to stringent security.

Focus Shifts to Cryptocurrency Industry

Notably, Inverid has pivoted its focus towards the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, advocating for an NFC-first approach to identity verification. Similarly, Cheqd and Nexera ID are collaborating to develop an identity and verification stack that issues KYC credentials and complies with the upcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulation in Europe. Cheqd's innovative Credential Payments model allows for the monetization of credentials, offering customizable security measures for DeFi and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Technological Developments Aim to Streamline User Experience

Plumery, a digital banking platform, is integrating Sumsub's KYC suite to streamline its operations, while OneID has achieved full certification for electronic identity services. These advancements aim not only to reduce costs and enhance security but also to refine the user experience in identity verification processes. As deepfakes continue to challenge biometric verification, these developments signal a decisive step towards a more secure digital landscape, where technology and human ingenuity unite to counteract rising security risks.