CoStar Group, Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Detailed Look at the Company's Performance

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a frontrunner in the real estate sector, witnessed a slight dip in its stock price on Wednesday, ending at $85.24 following a drop of 2.06% to $83.48 at the opening. The stock has experienced a roller-coaster ride over the past 52 weeks, swinging between $65.12 and $92.36.

Financial Performance and Market Cap

CoStar Group's annual sales growth over the previous five years registered at 16.35%, accompanied by an annual Earnings per Share (EPS) growth of 20.47%. However, the current year has seen a decline in EPS by 4.46%. The company boasts a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, with outstanding shares at $408.36 million and a float of $403.85 million.

Stock Averages and Ownership

The 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages for the company stand at $84.47 and $81.18, respectively. The ownership of CoStar Group is a blend of insider and institutional stakes, with insiders holding 1.11% and institutions commanding 96.51%. Recent insider trading saw a Director offloading shares, impacting insider ownership.

Earnings Projections and Financial Ratios

As of September 29, 2023, the company reported a quarterly EPS of $0.3, in line with projections. Experts are forecasting an EPS of $0.3 for the current fiscal year and predict a 20.00% EPS growth over the next five years. CoStar Group's Quick Ratio is 13.31, with a PE Ratio of $84.29, a Beta of 0.84, and a price to sales ratio of 14.27. The price to free cash flow is 73.82, and the Diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is $0.99, expected to reach $0.32 in the next quarter and $1.30 in one year.

Stock Volatility and Trade Volume

The company's stock volatility was less in the past 14 days compared to the previous 100 days. The volume of shares traded in the last five days was less than the same period a year ago, and the stock's Stochastic %D and Raw Stochastic average indicate a significant upswing recently. The CoStar Group is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 following the market close on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.