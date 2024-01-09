en English
Cryptocurrency

Cosmos Ecosystem Contemplates Radical Change to ATOM Inflation Rate

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Cosmos Ecosystem Contemplates Radical Change to ATOM Inflation Rate

The Cosmos ecosystem, renowned for its inter-blockchain communications (IBC) protocol, is contemplating a radical adjustment to the inflation rate of its native token, ATOM. StakeLab, a vital staking and relaying hub within the Cosmos network, tabled a proposal on January 9 that could see the minimum inflation rate of ATOM plummet to 0% per annum. Currently, ATOM’s inflation rate varies between 7% and 20%, but the proposed change suggests a new band of 0% to 20%.

A Community Decision

For the proposal to gain traction and be adopted, it will necessitate the endorsement of at least 40% of ATOM’s outstanding supply and a majority of ‘yes’ votes by January 23. StakeLab defends its proposal by implying that the current model, which spawns a minimum of 7% new tokens per annum even with 100% of tokens staked, is inconsistent with other blockchain models. It may be superfluous if the network can generate significant revenue from consumer chains within the Cosmos ecosystem.

Impact on Staking Incentives

The proposal also casts a spotlight on the potential influence on staking incentives, noting that over 60% of ATOM tokens are currently staked. Comparable transitions to 0% inflation have been noted in other Cosmos SDK-based chains such as DYDX, currently in a state of transition, and Kava, which has already instated a 0% inflation rate. However, it’s worth noting that Kava’s staking rate is considerably lower, hovering around 12% compared to DYDX’s 7%.

Implications for the Future

The potential ramifications of such a significant shift in the inflation rate of ATOM are far-reaching. If the proposal is passed, it could potentially set a new precedent for blockchain models, particularly those within the Cosmos ecosystem. However, it is crucial to remember that any drastic changes to a token’s inflation rate could have a ripple effect on staking incentives and the overall health of the ecosystem. The next few weeks will undoubtedly be crucial for the Cosmos community as they navigate these uncharted waters.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

