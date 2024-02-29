Cosatu Demands Government Action on Inflation to Shield Workers and Economy

Amid rising living costs and increasing unemployment rates, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is urging the government to intensify its efforts in safeguarding the workforce and the economy from the harsh impacts of inflation. This appeal came during Cosatu's first Central Executive Committee Meeting of 2024, spotlighting the financial strain faced by workers across the nation.

Escalating Costs and Economic Pressures

General Secretary Solly Phetoe highlighted the severe burden placed on working-class families, pointing out an 18.65% hike in electricity tariffs in 2023, with another 12% increase anticipated in 2024. Fuel prices have soared to R25 per litre, and the Reserve Bank has ramped up the repo rate by 475 basis points within the last 18 months. These factors collectively exacerbate the living conditions of workers, pushing Cosatu to call for more decisive government intervention.

Strategic Moves and Political Advocacy

Besides addressing economic challenges, Cosatu has been actively setting up election 'war rooms' to support the African National Congress (ANC) in the forthcoming 2024 elections. With a robust membership of about 1.6 million, the federation is mobilizing its base to secure a significant victory for the ANC, aiming to address and overcome the party's prevailing challenges.

Future Directions and Expectations

The federation's demands and actions underline a critical period for South Africa's economic and political landscape. As Cosatu continues to press for effective measures against inflation and for political stability through its support for the ANC, the outcome of these endeavors will likely have lasting implications for the nation's workforce and overall economic health.

In a time of economic uncertainty and political realignment, the actions taken by the government in response to Cosatu's calls will be pivotal. With the livelihoods of millions at stake, the federation's push for policy change and its political activities are set to shape the discourse in South Africa's public sphere, spotlighting the intertwined nature of economic policies and political power dynamics.