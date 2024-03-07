Correction Issued on NEPI Rockcastle Director Shares Misreport: Dividend Details Updated

In a significant update from NEPI Rockcastle, a Netherlands-based entity, a correction has been issued regarding the earlier report on director Antoine Dijkstra's share acquisition. Initially reported on 5 April 2023, the announcement mistakenly detailed Dijkstra receiving 263 shares as part of a final dividend option for the latter half of 2022, which has now been rectified to reflect a cash settlement.
Initial Misunderstanding Clarified
Upon closer inspection and reconciliation of the share register for the year ending 31 December 2023, it became evident that Antoine Dijkstra did not elect to receive the final dividend through a scrip issue. Contrary to the initial announcement, the dividend was settled entirely in cash, negating the previously reported issuance of 263 shares to Dijkstra. This correction sheds light on the accuracy of financial dealings and the importance of meticulous record-keeping within corporate entities.
Implications of the Correction
The rectification of this information is pivotal for shareholders and investors of NEPI Rockcastle, ensuring transparency and trust in the company's financial disclosures. It underscores the critical nature of accurate corporate communication, especially concerning shareholders' dividends and the election options available to them. For Antoine Dijkstra, this correction clarifies his position and the nature of his dividend receipt, maintaining the integrity of his financial dealings with the company.
This correction also prompts a reassessment of NEPI Rockcastle's communication procedures to prevent similar discrepancies in the future. It highlights the necessity for rigorous verification processes before public announcements, especially those pertaining to financial transactions and shareholder interests. As NEPI Rockcastle continues to navigate the complexities of corporate governance and financial management, this episode serves as a reminder of the continuous effort required to uphold transparency and accuracy in all communications.