Corporate Debt Defaults Skyrocket by 80% in 2023: S&P Warns of Further Deterioration

In a worrisome revelation, S&P Global Ratings has reported an 80% surge in corporate debt defaults in 2023, with the total reaching 153. This number constitutes the highest rate of defaults since the spike induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Leading this alarming trend are companies with low credit ratings, negative cash flows, high debt burdens, and weak liquidity.

Advertisment

Media and Entertainment Sectors Lead the Charge

Consumer-facing sectors, particularly media and entertainment, are at the forefront of this default surge. In a precarious borrowing cycle, Corporate America's debt load has swelled by 18.3% since 2020, reaching a staggering $13.7 trillion. This increase is primarily a result of borrowing during periods of lower Federal Reserve interest rates.

Potential Credit Deterioration in 2024

Advertisment

As we step into 2024, S&P forecasts further credit deterioration. Particularly, companies rated 'B-' or lower face a grim future, with nearly 40% at risk of downgrade. Despite potential rate cuts, financing costs are expected to remain high. A significant portion of speculative-grade debt is slated to mature in 2025 and 2026, raising concerns for economists about a looming 'corporate debt cliff.'

Risks Amid Slower Economic Growth

This maturing debt, initially financed at incredibly low rates, will come due amid a slowing economy and higher financing costs. Sectors such as consumer products, retail, and health care could face notable challenges due to weak economies and issues like staffing problems that constrain revenue. Even as the Federal Reserve may cut short-term rates, possibly by up to 1.5 percentage points, it has signaled a cautious approach that could hinge on forthcoming inflation data.