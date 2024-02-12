Subscribe

Cornerstone Funds Announce Monthly Dividends for 2024: Stable and High-Yield Returns

Investors, take note: Cornerstone Total Return Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund have announced their monthly dividends for 2024, providing stable and high-yield returns. Ensure you're an investor of record by February 15th to receive these distributions.

Mazhar Abbas
Investors, mark your calendars! Cornerstone Total Return Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund have announced their monthly dividends for 2024. Here's what you need to know.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund: Stable Distributions

Who: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc., a closed-end management investment company.

What: Announced a monthly dividend of $0.1037 per share for 2024.

When: Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will receive the dividend on Thursday, February 29th.

Where: The dividend will be distributed to shareholders electronically or by check, depending on their chosen method of payment.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund: Leading Dividend Payer

Who: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc., another closed-end management investment company.

What: Announced a dividend of $0.1086 per share for 2024, with an annual payout of $1.46 per share.

When: Shareholders of record on February 15th will receive the dividend on February 29th.

Where: The dividend will be distributed to shareholders electronically or by check, depending on their chosen method of payment.

With an impressive yield of 19.99%, the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stands out as a leading dividend payer in its category. The distribution policy is also reset annually based on the Fund's NAV, ensuring a consistent and high rate of return.

Distribution Policy: What You Need to Know

Both Funds follow a distribution policy that is reset each year based on their respective NAVs. This policy aims to maintain a stable, high rate of distribution for investors. It's important to note that these distributions are not tied to each Fund's investment income or capital gains. Instead, they represent a consistent return for investors, regardless of the Funds' investment performance. The Distribution Amount may increase or decrease from one year to the next based on each Fund's NAV.

