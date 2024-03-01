Cook County Tax Collection Crisis: South Suburbs Fall Short, Losing $185 Million in Revenue

Recent findings from the Cook County Treasurer's office have laid bare significant disparities in tax collection rates across the county, with the south suburbs lagging considerably behind. In the 2022 tax year, these municipalities managed to collect just 86.4 percent of the taxes billed to residents, starkly underperforming against the countywide average of 96 percent. This gap has resulted in a staggering estimated revenue loss of $185 million, funds that are crucial for supporting public safety, education, and infrastructure developments.

Identifying the Root Causes

The low collection rates in the south suburbs have been attributed primarily to financial hardship among residents and the prevalence of unproductive vacant land. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas described the situation as "doomy and gloomy," highlighting the unique challenges faced by these communities. Unlike other parts of Cook County, the south suburbs and south Chicago are the only areas where tax collection rates fall below 90 percent. Efforts to address these issues have included modest tax increases and strategic acquisitions of vacant properties to improve productivity and thereby tax revenues.

Local Success Stories Amidst Challenges

Despite the grim overall picture, some municipalities in the south suburbs are making notable strides in improving their tax collection rates. Tinley Park, for example, boasts a collection rate of 97 percent, thanks to its success in acquiring delinquent properties. Similarly, South Holland has managed to maintain a collection rate of about 91 percent. Mayor Don DeGraff credits this success to the village's strong community values and strict property upkeep ordinances, which help maintain high property values and, in turn, attract residents and businesses. However, towns like Harvey and Robbins face more significant challenges, with collection rates hovering around 50 percent, underscoring the complex, multifaceted nature of the issue.

The Path Forward: Calls for State Intervention and Increased Development

Leaders from struggling municipalities agree that boosting tax collection rates is a daunting task, with solutions requiring action beyond local governance. Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant has called for a comprehensive tax collection plan from the state of Illinois, emphasizing the need for increased development and investment in these areas. Treasurer Pappas echoed these sentiments, urging state lawmakers to prioritize the south suburbs. The disproportionate allocation of resources has fueled tensions within the county, with Pappas pointing out the controversial diversion of funds towards migrant situations, further straining local finances.

As Cook County grapples with these tax collection disparities, the call for a more equitable distribution of resources and strategic investment in underperforming areas has never been more urgent. The future of public services in the south suburbs hangs in the balance, with the potential for significant improvement if the underlying issues are addressed comprehensively. The challenge now lies in bridging the gap between the need for immediate financial stability and the long-term vision of growth and prosperity for all residents of Cook County.