Conveyancing Foundation Expands Grant Scheme with Mental Health Training

Mental health in the workplace is gaining significant attention, with The Conveyancing Foundation leading the charge. The Foundation has reopened its Charity Grant Scheme, expanding its scope to include Mental Health First Aider training for legal practice staff. Aiming to reduce stigma and enhance support for mental health issues, the scheme marks a crucial step towards fostering healthier work environments in the conveyancing industry.

Charity Grant Scheme: A Beacon of Hope

In 2023, the Charity Grant Scheme offered grants up to £2000 each to four beneficiaries. The most recent recipient, Jill White, undertook a challenge that raised over £3000 for the Motor Neuron Disease Association. The grants are available to fundraisers in the conveyancing industry for their chosen charities, with a simple application process accessible via the Foundation's website.

Training Mental Health First Aiders: A New Initiative

The Foundation's new initiative focuses on training Mental Health First Aiders (MHFA), individuals equipped with the skills to provide preliminary help and raise awareness about mental health crises. The expansion of the scheme to include MHFA training signifies the Foundation's commitment to breaking the silence surrounding mental health issues in the workplace.

Partnerships and Future Endeavors

The Foundation appreciates its partners for backing the Charity Grant Scheme and has launched a 'Wellbeing at Work' survey in collaboration with Morale Solutions. The survey aims to collect insights into mental health in the property sector, with participants standing a chance to win a prize draw. The survey, closing on March 31st, aims to establish better workplace wellbeing guidelines.