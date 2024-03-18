Continued High Turnover in Personal Care, Trucking Despite End of Great Resignation

Despite the supposed end of the Great Resignation, certain industries like personal care services and trucking continue to see workers quitting in large numbers. According to economist Justin Begley of Moody's Analytics, while the overall phenomenon has slowed, these sectors are experiencing persistent high turnover due to labor shortages and the lure of higher wages elsewhere. This trend is noteworthy as it results in significant pay increases for both new hires and existing employees in an effort to retain talent.

Advertisment

Impact of Persistent Turnover

In industries such as personal care and trucking, the ongoing high turnover rates have led to a noticeable increase in wages. For instance, wages in the personal care sector have seen a 5.3% annual increase as of February, indicative of the industry's struggle to fill positions lost during the pandemic despite a resurgence in consumer demand. Similarly, the trucking industry faces a shortage of approximately 80,000 drivers, pushing companies to offer higher salaries and signing bonuses to attract new employees. This situation underscores the significant challenges and costs associated with high turnover rates for businesses in these sectors.

Wage Inflation and the Federal Reserve's Dilemma

Advertisment

The wage increases in high-turnover industries present a complex issue for the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively raising interest rates since early 2022 in an effort to curb inflation. With wages rising rapidly in sectors like personal care services and trucking, the Fed's task of controlling inflation becomes more difficult. This week, the Federal Reserve meets to discuss an updated roadmap for potential rate cuts, amid signs of easing price gains. The situation highlights the delicate balance between supporting economic growth and controlling inflation in the current economic landscape.

The Great Resignation's Lingering Effects

While the Great Resignation has significantly cooled, its effects continue to ripple through the economy, particularly in sectors that have not fully recovered from the pandemic-induced job losses. The labor market dynamics have shifted, with many workers having already moved to jobs that better match their skills and salary expectations. However, industries struggling with high turnover are still grappling with the challenge of retaining employees, who are now more empowered to seek better opportunities elsewhere. This ongoing trend suggests that, for some industries, the Great Resignation may not be over just yet.

As businesses and workers navigate the evolving job market, the persistence of high turnover in certain sectors underscores the need for innovative solutions to attract and retain talent. Whether through increased wages, improved working conditions, or other incentives, addressing the root causes of high turnover will be crucial for stabilizing the workforce in these industries. As the Federal Reserve continues its efforts to manage inflation, the outcome of these industry-specific challenges will have broader implications for the overall economy.