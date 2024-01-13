en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Consultation Paper Issued to Strengthen Financial System Against Crime

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Consultation Paper Issued to Strengthen Financial System Against Crime

A consultation paper, laden with proposed amendments to the rules and guidance in the Handbook on Countering Financial Crime, has been issued. The goal is to fortify the financial system against illegal activities, ensuring compliance with international standards. The document seeks to extend the existing obligations upon specified businesses to counter proliferation financing, adding a layer of robustness to the financial framework.

Amendments to Criminal Justice Law

The proposed amendments also encompass changes to Schedule 3 of the Criminal Justice (Proceeds of Crime) (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1999. These amendments are currently under review by the States of Guernsey Policy & Resources Committee. This effort mirrors the overall aim to strengthen the financial system, addressing potential vulnerabilities and tightening the net on financial crimes.

Addressing National Risk Assessment Findings

The consultation paper also invites feedback on amendments in the light of the second national risk assessment. This assessment focused on money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing risks to the Bailiwick. The findings of this assessment, and the feedback received, will play a crucial role in shaping the final amendments and ensuring they address the identified risks adequately.

Modifications to Regulations and Sanctions

Additionally, the document addresses potential modifications to regulations around pooled bank accounts for local businesses. It also brings attention to updates to chapter 12 of the Handbook, dealing with UN, UK, and Bailiwick sanctions. These changes aim to ensure the region’s financial system not only aligns with but also enforces international standards of money management and crime prevention.

0
Finance Law
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
6 seconds ago
Elon Xmas: When Christmas Spirit Meets Cryptocurrency
Today, we step into a realm where festivity meets digital assets in an unusual intertwining. A unique cryptocurrency, Elon Xmas, is taking the Ethereum blockchain by storm. It infuses the vibrant spirit of Christmas with the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, drawing inspiration from the extraordinary entrepreneur, Elon Musk. With a finite supply, the token ensures
Elon Xmas: When Christmas Spirit Meets Cryptocurrency
PlayStation India Slashes PS5 Bundle Prices, Rumored Controller Upgrade on Horizon
1 min ago
PlayStation India Slashes PS5 Bundle Prices, Rumored Controller Upgrade on Horizon
Falvey Insurance Group Announces Leadership Changes, Plans Board Expansion
2 mins ago
Falvey Insurance Group Announces Leadership Changes, Plans Board Expansion
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
31 seconds ago
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
34 seconds ago
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
57 seconds ago
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union
Latest Headlines
World News
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
27 seconds
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
35 seconds
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
1 min
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
1 min
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
1 min
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
1 min
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
2 mins
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
2 mins
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
2 mins
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
48 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app