Consultation Paper Issued to Strengthen Financial System Against Crime

A consultation paper, laden with proposed amendments to the rules and guidance in the Handbook on Countering Financial Crime, has been issued. The goal is to fortify the financial system against illegal activities, ensuring compliance with international standards. The document seeks to extend the existing obligations upon specified businesses to counter proliferation financing, adding a layer of robustness to the financial framework.

Amendments to Criminal Justice Law

The proposed amendments also encompass changes to Schedule 3 of the Criminal Justice (Proceeds of Crime) (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1999. These amendments are currently under review by the States of Guernsey Policy & Resources Committee. This effort mirrors the overall aim to strengthen the financial system, addressing potential vulnerabilities and tightening the net on financial crimes.

Addressing National Risk Assessment Findings

The consultation paper also invites feedback on amendments in the light of the second national risk assessment. This assessment focused on money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing risks to the Bailiwick. The findings of this assessment, and the feedback received, will play a crucial role in shaping the final amendments and ensuring they address the identified risks adequately.

Modifications to Regulations and Sanctions

Additionally, the document addresses potential modifications to regulations around pooled bank accounts for local businesses. It also brings attention to updates to chapter 12 of the Handbook, dealing with UN, UK, and Bailiwick sanctions. These changes aim to ensure the region’s financial system not only aligns with but also enforces international standards of money management and crime prevention.