Construction Partners Inc. Kicks Off Fiscal 2024 with Impressive Q1 Results

Construction Partners Inc. (CPI) unveiled a triumphant start to their fiscal year 2024, announcing impressive first-quarter results during their conference call on February 9, 2024. The company reported substantial increases in revenue, net income, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA compared to the same period last year.

Advertisment

A Profitable Beginning

The Alabama-based infrastructure services provider reported a record backlog of $1.62 billion at the end of the quarter, signifying robust demand for both public and private construction services. Despite typical seasonal weather conditions, productive crews delivered exceptional results, contributing to the company's successful quarter.

CPI's strategic growth model, which includes completing four strategic acquisitions, expanding market share, and integrating new teams and services, has been instrumental in their strong performance. The acquisitions of SJ L General Contractor in Alabama and Littlefield Construction Company in Georgia are prime examples of CPI's strategic expansion in existing markets.

Advertisment

Strategic Acquisitions and Future Outlook

CPI continues to actively seek acquisition targets that align with their strategic goals, aiming to create value for their stakeholders. Their five-year strategic plan, ROAD Map 2027, targets annual revenue growth of 15-20% and EBITDA margins of 13-14% by 2027, focusing on workforce development and leveraging their competitive advantage.

As of February 9, 2024, the company's balance sheet showed $68.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $154 million available under the credit facility. Net capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 are projected to be $90-95 million.

Construction Partners Inc. reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.8 million, with net income of 19 cents per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations. With revenue of $396.5 million in the period, the company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion.