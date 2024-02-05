Constellation Brands Inc. Showcases Strong Financial Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

Constellation Brands Inc., a titan in the consumer defensive sector and part of the Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries industry, has been marking its strong financial performance in the market. From a robust 4.53% increase in annual sales over the past five years to an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 12.77%, Constellation Brands Inc. flaunts a compelling growth narrative.

Financial Performance

Armed with a workforce of 10,700 employees, the company's stock float stands at a solid $168.79 million, while outstanding shares add up to $183.20 million. In the most recent quarter, the company outperformed expectations with an EPS of $3.19, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company's quick ratio stands at 0.46, price to sales ratio at 4.66, and its price to free cash flow ratio at a substantial 29.37. The diluted EPS of the company is 8.46, with an ambitious projection of reaching 2.11 in the next quarter and 13.45 in the coming year.

Investor Behavior and Stock Performance

Investor behavior around Constellation Brands Inc. has been noteworthy. Insider ownership stands at 7.66%, and institutional ownership at a significant 79.25%. The recent insider transactions have seen a major sale of shares by a member of the 10% owner group. Trading volumes have seen a decrease compared to the previous year, and stock volatility has been higher in the past 14 days as compared to the past 100 days. The stock's 50-day Moving Average is $244.04, and the 200-day Moving Average is $246.10.

Market Capitalization and Sales

With a market capitalization of 45.81 billion, last quarter sales for the company totaled 9,453 million, yielding a profit of 2,471 million. Notably, the company's financial trajectory has been noteworthy in the Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries industry, and the company's future looks bright.