Connor, Clark & Lunn Takes Helm of Abbotsford Community Foundation's $19M Endowment

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) recently unveiled Connor, Clark & Lunn (Canada) Ltd. as the new steward of its significant $19 million endowment portfolio. This strategic move follows a rigorous selection process, underscoring ACF's commitment to fostering community growth through prudent fund management.

Advertisment

Strategic Selection Process

Every five years, ACF's investment committee embarks on a meticulous 'request for proposals' (RFP) journey to identify a capable investment manager that aligns with its philanthropic mission. This year, the spotlight fell on Connor, Clark & Lunn (Canada) Ltd. (CC&L), a firm renowned for its institutional acumen, especially in handling community foundation funds. The decision was fueled by CC&L’s proven track record and its deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities faced by community foundations.

Commitment to Community

Advertisment

ACF's decision to partner with CC&L was driven by the imperative to uphold the trust of its donors. Executive director Areni Kelleppan emphasized the importance of diligent and prudent fund management to support the community 'today, tomorrow, and forever.' CC&L’s appointment is seen as a testament to ACF's rigorous standards and its dedication to ensuring a lasting positive impact on the community. Lizanne Ross Onder of CC&L expressed the firm's delight and commitment to forging a lasting partnership with ACF, highlighting the mutual benefits of their collaboration.

Looking Ahead

This new chapter in ACF’s history not only signifies a change in investment management but also reaffirms its dedication to community service through financial stewardship. As ACF embarks on this partnership with CC&L, the foundation's endowment is poised for growth, ensuring sustainable support for its numerous initiatives. The transition from CIBC Private Wealth, which managed ACF’s investments for the past 15 years, to CC&L marks a pivotal moment, promising fresh insights and strategies in the management of the foundation’s endowment funds.

For those interested in learning more about ACF's investment strategies and the RFP process, further details can be found by visiting abbotsfordcf.org.