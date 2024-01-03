Connecticut Launches Program to Aid Residents With Crumbling Home Foundations

Connecticut has unveiled a novel state program, the Crumbling Foundation Remediation and Restoration program, aimed at offering monetary aid to low- and moderate-income homeowners grappling with the escalating expenses of mending deteriorating home foundations. A $2 million federal grant fuels this initiative.

Relief for Homeowners

Kristen Kane, a Coventry inhabitant, lived through this predicament when the groundwork of her family abode started cracking half a decade ago. While the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company (CFSIC), a scheme crafted five years prior, shouldered the costs for the foundation substitution, Kane had to foot additional bills. These included yard, walkway, and driveway restorations, which mounted to a staggering $20,000.

The Kanes were compelled to abandon their home for a full two months during the reconstruction period. The freshly introduced gap funding program offers a lifeline to such low- and moderate-income families, providing up to $32,000 to cover unforeseen expenditures linked to foundation restorations.

Aiming for Equity

The Capitol Region Council of Governments supervises this program, placing a premium on residents whose incomes sit at or beneath 80% of the region’s median income. Congressman Joe Courtney highlighted the Area Median Income (AMI) cut-off for an individual as $66,150.

This initiative responds to the burgeoning issue of crumbling foundations statewide, a dilemma touching approximately 4,000 homes, predominantly in Connecticut’s northeast. The root cause traces back to crushed rock laced with the mineral pyrrhotite, sourced from a Willington quarry since the early 1980s.

Program Details

The Gap Foundation Remediation program’s design caters to homeowners with additional costs not met by the state’s captive insurance plan through the CFSIC. The program extends aid to homeowners with incomes under $66,150 for a single-person family to $94,500 for a family of four. The maximum assistance per household caps at $32,000. Additional funds may be on the table for necessary health, safety, and code compliance items.

