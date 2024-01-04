Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success

At a time when understanding money matters has never been more pertinent, Lewis Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, has taken a progressive stance. They’re equipping students with a critical life skill – financial literacy. The school’s ‘Introduction to Business’ course, led by Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli, is carving a new path for financial education in high schools.

Enlightening High Schoolers with Financial Literacy

Understanding the basics of finance, like reading paystubs, budgeting, living within means, and responsible credit usage, can significantly impact a person’s professional and personal life. Angelicola-Manzolli’s course emphasizes these crucial skills, setting students on a path to potentially increased future success.

This educational initiative aligns perfectly with the legislation recently signed off by Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont. The mandate requires financial literacy courses to be part of the curriculum for all high school students in the state. It’s an unprecedented move aiming to foster an informed and economically stable future generation.

Practical Application and Competition

Beyond classroom instruction, students at Lewis Mills High School are applying their learned financial knowledge in real-world scenarios. They participate in ‘The Stock Market Game’, a competitive platform where high school teams across Connecticut pit their stock market acumen against each other. One of Lewis Mills’ teams secured a commendable third-place win in this fiscal contest.

Culminating in a Financially Aware Future

The course also includes a practical approach to budgeting, with students tracking their expenses to gain a deeper understanding of their spending habits. It’s a valuable lesson in self-awareness and fiscal responsibility that will serve them well in their adult lives.

One of the students, Giselle Barankowski, plans to apply her newfound knowledge in a very entrepreneurial way. Inspired by her interest in fashion, she intends to start her own business, utilizing the financial literacy skills she’s acquired at Lewis Mills.

The culmination of the course sees students create a portfolio where they track and research various stocks. It’s a powerful reinforcement of the life skills they’ve acquired, giving them a concrete foundation for future financial endeavors and bettering their chances at financial success.