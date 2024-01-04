en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success

At a time when understanding money matters has never been more pertinent, Lewis Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, has taken a progressive stance. They’re equipping students with a critical life skill – financial literacy. The school’s ‘Introduction to Business’ course, led by Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli, is carving a new path for financial education in high schools.

Enlightening High Schoolers with Financial Literacy

Understanding the basics of finance, like reading paystubs, budgeting, living within means, and responsible credit usage, can significantly impact a person’s professional and personal life. Angelicola-Manzolli’s course emphasizes these crucial skills, setting students on a path to potentially increased future success.

This educational initiative aligns perfectly with the legislation recently signed off by Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont. The mandate requires financial literacy courses to be part of the curriculum for all high school students in the state. It’s an unprecedented move aiming to foster an informed and economically stable future generation.

Practical Application and Competition

Beyond classroom instruction, students at Lewis Mills High School are applying their learned financial knowledge in real-world scenarios. They participate in ‘The Stock Market Game’, a competitive platform where high school teams across Connecticut pit their stock market acumen against each other. One of Lewis Mills’ teams secured a commendable third-place win in this fiscal contest.

Culminating in a Financially Aware Future

The course also includes a practical approach to budgeting, with students tracking their expenses to gain a deeper understanding of their spending habits. It’s a valuable lesson in self-awareness and fiscal responsibility that will serve them well in their adult lives.

One of the students, Giselle Barankowski, plans to apply her newfound knowledge in a very entrepreneurial way. Inspired by her interest in fashion, she intends to start her own business, utilizing the financial literacy skills she’s acquired at Lewis Mills.

The culmination of the course sees students create a portfolio where they track and research various stocks. It’s a powerful reinforcement of the life skills they’ve acquired, giving them a concrete foundation for future financial endeavors and bettering their chances at financial success.

0
Education Finance United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
In a game-changing stride for engineering education, 23 students from government engineering colleges in Madhya Pradesh have earned the chance to complete their BTech projects at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore. This remarkable initiative is an offshoot of the Vidya Samagam program, designed to foster academic collaboration and elevate educational opportunities. Unlocking
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
6 mins ago
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
6 mins ago
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
3 mins ago
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
6 mins ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
6 mins ago
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
15 seconds
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
AS Roma's Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors
41 seconds
AS Roma's Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-finals Without Playing
43 seconds
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-finals Without Playing
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
55 seconds
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
1 min
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
1 min
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
1 min
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
1 min
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
2 mins
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app