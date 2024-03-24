Congress Blames Modi for Rupee's Fall, Impacting Economy and Household Budgets

On March 24, 2024, the Congress party launched a pointed critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the depreciating value of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar and its broad repercussions. Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress general secretary, voiced concerns over the weakening currency’s ripple effects on inflation, fuel prices, and loan EMIs, underscoring the financial strain on Indian citizens.

Root of the Rupee's Decline

The depreciation of the Indian rupee to an all-time low of 83.61 against the U.S. dollar, as reported on the same day, marks a continuation of a troubling trend for the nation's economy. Highlighting the BJP's governance since 2014, Ramesh contrasted the rupee's value from Rs 59 per dollar at the time of their ascendancy to a staggering Rs 84. This depreciation significantly raises the cost of importing goods and fuels—critical given India's reliance on imported crude oil, constituting 80% of its consumption. The direct consequence of these increased costs is felt across the economy, from the petrol pumps to the general market, where everyday Indians face heightened prices.

Widening Economic Implications

Beyond immediate market prices, the falling rupee has broader economic consequences. Ramesh pointed out the inflationary pressure that results from increased costs of goods and transport. As a countermeasure to inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is compelled to hike interest rates, which, in turn, escalates the EMIs for various loans. This chain reaction underscores the interconnectedness of currency value to general economic stability and individual financial well-being. The Congress leader's critique paints a picture of economic mismanagement, with the currency's fall being both a symbol and a catalyst of wider challenges.

Political and Economic Discourse

The scathing remarks from Congress aim to refocus public and political discourse on the economic policies and outcomes under the Modi administration. By recalling the BJP's previous criticisms of the rupee's performance and juxtaposing them with the current state, Ramesh seeks to highlight what he sees as hypocrisy and failure of leadership. The political undercurrents of this economic debate are significant, with the Congress positioning itself as a voice for those burdened by the economic consequences of a depreciating rupee.

As the dialogue unfolds, the implications of the rupee's fall extend beyond immediate economic metrics, touching on questions of governance, policy efficacy, and the political narratives shaping India's future. The debate over the rupee's value is thus not only about currency but also about the broader economic vision and competency of India's leaders.