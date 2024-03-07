Compugen Surpasses Earnings Expectations, Announces Strategic Deals with Gilead and AstraZeneca

Compugen Ltd, a leading biotechnology company, recently unveiled its impressive fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2023, exceeding earnings expectations and solidifying its position in the biotech industry. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.11, surpassing the anticipated 0.1, highlighting its financial health and operational efficiency. Notably, Compugen announced significant strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences and AstraZeneca, marking a pivotal moment in its journey towards pioneering cancer treatment solutions.

Strategic Collaboration with Gilead Sciences

In a landmark deal, Compugen licensed its preclinical asset COM503 to Gilead Sciences, with a total deal value of up to $848 million. This includes a substantial $60 million upfront payment and a $30 million near-term milestone payment, alongside potential royalties on future net sales. This partnership not only validates Compugen's computational discovery and development capabilities but also positions COM503, an anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, as a potentially groundbreaking approach in cancer treatment. The collaborative effort underscores both companies' commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the oncology space.

Advancing Rilvegostomig with AstraZeneca

Further bolstering its portfolio, Compugen's collaboration with AstraZeneca reached a new milestone with the advancement of rilvegostomig into Phase III development for biliary tract cancer. This development is particularly significant as it demonstrates the potential of Compugen's COM902, the TIGIT component of the PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody. The progression into Phase III trials not only brings Compugen closer to realizing a potentially marketed product but also enhances the likelihood of future milestone payments and royalties, reinforcing the company's financial stability and growth prospects.

Financial Stability and Future Outlook

Compugen's strategic licensing deal with Gilead and the milestone achieved with AstraZeneca have significantly strengthened the company's balance sheet. With an extended cash runway into 2027, Compugen is well-positioned to accelerate value creation by investing in its discovery capabilities and advancing its diversified portfolio. This includes the differentiated COM701 and COM902 immuno-oncology combination strategies, and the early-stage development of COM503. Looking ahead to 2024, Compugen anticipates a year rich in catalysts, with multiple data readouts expected from its diversified portfolio, underscoring its commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to patients and shareholders alike.