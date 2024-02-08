Component Plastics Inc. Acquires Expansive Warehouse in Chicago's Booming Industrial Sector

In a strategic move that underscores the robustness of Chicago's industrial sector, Component Plastics Inc. has acquired a formidable warehouse facility in Elgin, Illinois. The 144,414-square-foot property, which was previously owned by Seefried Properties, exchanged hands for a substantial $19.4 million.

A Transaction of Significance

The sale of this expansive facility, nestled in the Chicago suburb of Elgin, marks a significant milestone in the region's thriving industrial real estate landscape. The transaction was facilitated by industry titans Cushman & Wakefield, representing the seller, and Core Industrial Realty, representing the buyer.

This warehouse is not merely a standalone entity but part of a larger two-building campus, spanning an impressive 465,360 square feet. The campus was developed in collaboration with FCL Builder, Spaceco, and Harris Architects, showcasing a harmonious blend of expertise and vision.

A Powerhouse of Potential

The newly acquired warehouse is a powerhouse of potential, boasting 32-foot clear heights, 19 dock-high loading doors, and two drive-in doors. With ample parking for 205 vehicles, it is designed to cater to the demands of modern logistics operations.

The second building in the campus, expected to be completed in March, promises even larger facilities with 36-foot clear heights, 42 dock-high loading doors, and 259 parking spots. Its strategic position, merely 43 miles from downtown Chicago and in close proximity to O'Hare International Airport and the Port of Chicago, further enhances its value.

Chicago's Booming Industrial Sector

This acquisition is a testament to Chicago's active industrial sector, which saw nearly $2.3 billion in assets traded last year, securing its position among the top 10 markets in the United States. Chicago's industrial properties traded at an average of $92 per square foot, offering a competitive edge compared to the national average of $129 per square foot.

The Chicago area has witnessed several notable transactions recently, including Hines' acquisition of a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial campus and Venture One Real Estate's acquisition of a 404,953-square-foot industrial portfolio in a sale-leaseback deal.

As Component Plastics Inc. takes ownership of this state-of-the-art facility, it joins the ranks of companies leveraging the strategic advantages of Chicago's industrial sector. This acquisition is not just a real estate transaction; it is a commitment to innovation, growth, and the transformative power of industrial prowess.