WNS Reports 6.3% YoY Revenue Increase in Q3 Despite Sequential Dip

Despite a minor sequential dip, WNS (Holdings) Limited managed to report a revenue increase of 6.3% year-over-year to $326.2 million in the third quarter. This growth was fueled by the addition of eight new clients, expansion of 32 existing relationships, fiscal 2023 acquisitions, and favorable currency movements. However, the decline of a large HealthCare process, the transition of delivery for a significant internet client offshore, and reduced volumes with certain clients partially offset this growth. The company's revenue less repair payments was $315.9 million, marking a 7.8% increase from last year but a 2.8% decrease from the last quarter.

Advertisment

Profit Surge Amid Challenges

The company's profit surged to $39.6 million in Q3, a considerable leap from the $34.7 million recorded in the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to revenue growth, improved productivity, a one-time tax benefit, and favorable currency impacts. However, the profit showed a decline from the $57.8 million of the preceding quarter. The company’s adjusted net income for Q3 stood at $58.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase.

Ending the quarter with $260.4 million in cash and investments, the company generated $73.7 million in cash from operations during the period. Additionally, the company repurchased 1,000,000 ADSs at an average price of $58.13, indicating a robust financial position.