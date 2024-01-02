en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Company Complies with FCA Rules; Sets Up ADS Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Company Complies with FCA Rules; Sets Up ADS Program

The Company has made a significant announcement in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s issued share capital is comprised of 249,478,964 ordinary shares, each with a par value of GBP 20 pence and carrying one vote per share. In a move that demonstrates transparency and responsibility in corporate governance, the Company confirms that it does not hold any shares in treasury.

Introduction of Level 1 ADS Program

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its market reach, the Company has set up a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) program. Under this program, the Company’s shares are traded on the OTCQX market in the form of ADSs. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, which makes it easier for American investors to invest in the Company without the complications of foreign exchange. The shares that are traded as ADSs are accounted for in the total number of issued shares mentioned above.

Strategic Moves by Other Firms

Other firms are also making strategic decisions to maximize shareholder value. XOMA Corporation has announced its first stock repurchase program, allowing the company to purchase up to 50 million of its common stock through January 2027. This move reflects a strategic initiative aimed at optimizing capital allocation to enhance shareholder value.

Lazard, Inc. has completed its conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a U.S. C-Corporation under Delaware Law and changed its name from Lazard Ltd to Lazard, Inc., effective January 1, 2024. The CEO, Peter R. Orszag, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the conversion, believing it will expand the shareholder base and simplify tax reporting.

ImmunityBio Inc. Receives Significant Investment

ImmunityBio Inc. has received an up to 320 million royalty financing and equity investment from Oberland Capital. This additional capital will be used to accelerate commercialization efforts and expand its pipeline within the urological cancer space, including expanding N 803 Anktiva indications into multiple solid tumors.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Hospitality Industry Performance Metrics Show Significant Rise in November 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Kick Rocks Gym Opens in Tucson, Offering Unique Blend of Kickboxing and Rock Climbing

By Rizwan Shah

dozanü Innovations Co-Founders Honored on 'Women to Watch' List ...
@Business · 2 mins
dozanü Innovations Co-Founders Honored on 'Women to Watch' List ...
heart comment 0
BH Macro Limited Buys Back Its Own Shares: A Strategic Move

By Hadeel Hashem

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Its Own Shares: A Strategic Move
Significant Shifts in Stock Market: Winners, Losers, and Trends

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Shifts in Stock Market: Winners, Losers, and Trends
Market Predictability: A Tale of Hindsight and Expectations

By Shivani Chauhan

Market Predictability: A Tale of Hindsight and Expectations
Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm’s Private Equity Practice

By Olalekan Adigun

Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm's Private Equity Practice
Latest Headlines
World News
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
16 seconds
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
25 seconds
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
1 min
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
2 mins
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
2 mins
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
2 mins
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
2 mins
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
2 mins
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration
2 mins
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
27 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
31 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
34 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
41 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app