Company Complies with FCA Rules; Sets Up ADS Program

The Company has made a significant announcement in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s issued share capital is comprised of 249,478,964 ordinary shares, each with a par value of GBP 20 pence and carrying one vote per share. In a move that demonstrates transparency and responsibility in corporate governance, the Company confirms that it does not hold any shares in treasury.

Introduction of Level 1 ADS Program

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its market reach, the Company has set up a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) program. Under this program, the Company’s shares are traded on the OTCQX market in the form of ADSs. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, which makes it easier for American investors to invest in the Company without the complications of foreign exchange. The shares that are traded as ADSs are accounted for in the total number of issued shares mentioned above.

Strategic Moves by Other Firms

Other firms are also making strategic decisions to maximize shareholder value. XOMA Corporation has announced its first stock repurchase program, allowing the company to purchase up to 50 million of its common stock through January 2027. This move reflects a strategic initiative aimed at optimizing capital allocation to enhance shareholder value.

Lazard, Inc. has completed its conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a U.S. C-Corporation under Delaware Law and changed its name from Lazard Ltd to Lazard, Inc., effective January 1, 2024. The CEO, Peter R. Orszag, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the conversion, believing it will expand the shareholder base and simplify tax reporting.

ImmunityBio Inc. Receives Significant Investment

ImmunityBio Inc. has received an up to 320 million royalty financing and equity investment from Oberland Capital. This additional capital will be used to accelerate commercialization efforts and expand its pipeline within the urological cancer space, including expanding N 803 Anktiva indications into multiple solid tumors.