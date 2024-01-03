Company Announces Key Developments and Strategies: A Corporate Update

In a recent corporate update, the company has underscored several critical changes and strategies. Of significant note is the appointment of Steve Xerri as the Executive Director, about seven weeks before this announcement, which has led to a paradigm shift in the Board’s compensation structure. The Directors, instead of receiving salaries, will now accumulate fees to be taken as shares or options, thereby aligning their incentives with those of the shareholders. Furthermore, all Directors have shown their dedication to the company by purchasing ordinary shares, with these transactions disclosed on December 6, 13, and 19, 2023.

Revamping Online Presence and Cost Efficiency

The company has also launched a new website with enhanced resilience and cost efficiency, achieved by changing hosting agents and eliminating the need for external suppliers. This innovative update allows for internal management of the website content. Additionally, the company has pruned non-essential services to reserve funds for transactional purposes.

Financial Health and Sustainable Treasury Management

Financially, the company is in a robust position with minor liquid investments and a substantial stake in Psych Capital Plc, which is projected to develop operationally in 2024. To manage its treasury sustainably, the company has placed a large portion of its cash in a 35-day notice, an interest-bearing banking facility. This strategic move is expected to cover corporate overheads without jeopardizing future opportunities.

Commitment to Growth and Maximizing Business Value

Steve Xerri has expressed his commitment to growth and maximizing business value, backed by the support of the Board and advisors. He holds an optimistic view of the future success of the company and extended a Happy New Year wish to the shareholders. This corporate update underscores the company’s strategic developments, its commitment to shareholder value, and its robust financial position.