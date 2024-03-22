Common Parental Money Mistake Hinders Kids' Financial Independence: Experts Weigh In

Most parents aim to set their children up for financial success, but a common strategy may be backfiring, according to financial experts. By adding their children as authorized users on credit cards, parents might be unintentionally stunting their kids' ability to build their own credit history—a crucial step toward financial independence.

The Pitfalls of Piggybacking

While adding a teenager as an authorized user on a credit card seems like a wise strategy for teaching responsible credit use, it comes with significant drawbacks. Erik Beguin, CEO of Austin Capital Bank and former member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council, points out that this method deprives young people of the chance to build their own credit profiles. Since authorized users are not responsible for the credit card bills, these payments do not contribute to their personal payment history, which is vital for a strong credit report.

Building Credit Independently

To truly prepare children for financial autonomy, Beguin recommends making them a co-signer on credit accounts. This approach involves more risk but also more reward, as it makes them accountable for their financial actions. Financial advisor Derek Miser supports this view, emphasizing that co-signing can help young individuals build healthy credit from a young age. However, it also means parents may have to cover the debt if their child fails to pay. Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, advises that young adults should look to establish their own credit within six months to a year after being added to their parent's card.

Secured Credit Cards as a Solution

One practical step for young adults aiming to build their credit is to apply for a secured credit card. These cards require a cash deposit that then acts as the credit limit, making them a suitable option for those without a credit history. Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst, underscores the importance of reaching a good credit score, as it significantly impacts loan eligibility and interest rates.

Ultimately, the foundation of financial education and responsible credit use should start at home, well before children reach their teenage years. Open discussions about finances, credit management, and the responsible use of debt can lay the groundwork for a lifetime of financial independence and success.