en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Commodity Trading Surge Marks End of 2024: Unpacking the Indian Scenario

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Commodity Trading Surge Marks End of 2024: Unpacking the Indian Scenario

As the curtain fell on 2024, the world of commodities witnessed an upswing, ending on the higher echelons of their trading range. This bullish trend was most noticeable in India, where trading volumes within the commodity derivatives market saw a significant increase. Futures and options, in particular, were the focus of heightened activity. Market experts, including Manisha Gupta, popularly known as Manisha3005 on social media, and Narinder Wadhwa, the Chairman of the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), provided valuable insights into the factors driving this surge and its potential implications.

Global Soybean Dynamics Reimagined

Argentina and Brazil emerged as key players set to drive significant growth in soybean crushing volumes in 2024. Argentina, expecting a harvest of 50.50 million mt, is poised for a remarkable turnaround in soybean production. In Brazil, an increase in the mandatory biodiesel mixture into diesel is anticipated to spur demand for soybean oil. India, strategically positioning itself, expects to benefit from the increased soybean oil supply and forecasts increased sales post-April 2024. The move by China to replace soybean meal feed with alternative ingredients could potentially increase demand for soybean oil derivatives in the Indian market.

Perils of Speculative Trading

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expressed concern over the surge in speculative activities, including cryptocurrency trading, equity derivatives, and online gaming, fueled by unsecured loans. In a bid to curb these speculative trades, the RBI has increased risk weights in unsecured loans. The number of active derivatives traders has increased nearly six times, and the Indian cryptocurrency market witnessed a 160% surge in trading. The RBI’s monitoring revealed that nearly 30-40% of speculative trades may have been fueled by borrowed money, leading to a rise in defaulters in the personal loan segment to 32.9%.

Gold and Silver Futures in Focus

The trading of gold and silver futures in India was another key area of discussion. The article provided information on the current prices of MCX gold and silver futures, backed by expert recommendations on trading strategies. Analysts’ insights on the outlook for gold in 2024, citing the Employment and Manufacturing PMI data for December, were also highlighted, signifying the importance of these metals as bellwethers for the commodity market at large.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Solar Projects

By Shivani Chauhan

Ellomay Capital Reports Growth in Assets and Profits Amid Market Challenges

By Safak Costu

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

PSX Skyrockets Over 1,500 Points, Breaks 64,000-Mark on the First Trading Day of 2024!

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 Investment Landscape: Shift in the US Federal Reserve's Monetary ...
@Business · 15 mins
2024 Investment Landscape: Shift in the US Federal Reserve's Monetary ...
heart comment 0
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Belgium’s Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor’s Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch
FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year’s Speeches – Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News
Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
2 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
4 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
4 mins
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
6 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
6 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
8 mins
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
12 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
17 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
2 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
6 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
24 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
38 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
53 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
56 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
59 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
59 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
60 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app