Commercial Bank of Ceylon and IFC Empower MSMEs with Skills Development Programmes in 2023

Commercial Bank of Ceylon, in a significant move to bolster the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, conducted 27 skills development programmes throughout 2023 in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). These initiatives aimed to equip MSMEs with necessary skills to navigate through economic challenges, focusing on various crucial areas including digital transformation and women's entrepreneurship.

Advertisment

Revitalizing MSMEs through Strategic Training

Spanning across multiple regions in Sri Lanka such as Negombo, Ratnapura, and Jaffna, these programmes covered diverse topics from revisiting business strategies to digital brand management. The training was meticulously delivered by IFC-certified trainers and is set to continue under the tutelage of Commercial Bank staff, trained under the IFC's Training of Trainer programme. This collaboration underscores a concerted effort to uplift the MSME sector by enhancing their business management skills, especially in the face of economic adversities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic crisis.

Comprehensive Approach to SME Empowerment

Advertisment

Prior to the launch of this series, a comprehensive groundwork was laid out through training needs assessments, module design, and pilot programmes. This partnership between Commercial Bank and IFC not only provided immediate training solutions but also prepared a cadre of bank staff as future trainers and mentors for SMEs. The Assistant General Manager of Personal Banking/SME at Commercial Bank, S. Ganeshan, highlighted the bank's commitment to the SME sector, emphasizing the long-term goal of establishing sustainable business operations for MSMEs amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Impact and Future Prospects

The significance of these training programmes is magnified in the context of the severe setbacks faced by SMEs due to the pandemic and economic downturn. By equipping MSMEs with the right tools and knowledge, Commercial Bank and IFC aim to mitigate the negative impacts of these challenges, while fostering an ecosystem where MSMEs can thrive. As these programmes continue to unfold, the potential for a resilient and innovative MSME sector in Sri Lanka looks promising, setting a precedent for similar initiatives globally.