en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Columbus McKinnon Corp., known for providing a range of products for industries such as marine terminal, automotive, and utilities, has brought on board Kristine Moser as the Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Moser’s appointment comes as a result of her extensive 15-year career in investor relations, capital markets, financial analysis, strategic planning, and communications.

Impressive Track Record

Moser’s professional journey includes serving as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications for Driven Brands Inc. She has also held influential positions in investor relations at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., American Tire Distributors, and Capital One Financial Corporation. Additionally, her tenure at Hanesbrands, Inc. enriched her with experience in strategic planning, corporate research, and enterprise risk management.

Educational Credentials and New Responsibilities

Moser’s academic qualifications include a B.A. and an M.B.A. in business administration from the renowned University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her latest role at Columbus McKinnon Corp., Moser will take charge of managing capital markets activities, facilitating communication with investors and analysts, and overseeing treasury operations.

Confidence in Moser’s Abilities

Expressing faith in Moser’s capabilities, Columbus McKinnon Executive Vice President and CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz stated his belief in her potential to contribute to the company’s evolution and strategic initiatives. He emphasized her role in building shareholder value, which aligns with the company’s long-term goals.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By Momen Zellmi

Arkansas PSC Seeks Utility Input on Utilizing Federal Funds for Enhanced Services

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper Amid Mixed Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Eastern Union Triumphs Over Market Challenges; Closes Loans Across 30 States

By Saboor Bayat

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
@Africa · 4 mins
Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
heart comment 0
Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure

By Israel Ojoko

Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings
Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume

By Salman Akhtar

Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume
ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors

By BNN Correspondents

ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
52 seconds
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
1 min
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
3 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
4 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
5 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
5 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
5 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
15 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app