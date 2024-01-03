Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Columbus McKinnon Corp., known for providing a range of products for industries such as marine terminal, automotive, and utilities, has brought on board Kristine Moser as the Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Moser’s appointment comes as a result of her extensive 15-year career in investor relations, capital markets, financial analysis, strategic planning, and communications.

Impressive Track Record

Moser’s professional journey includes serving as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications for Driven Brands Inc. She has also held influential positions in investor relations at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., American Tire Distributors, and Capital One Financial Corporation. Additionally, her tenure at Hanesbrands, Inc. enriched her with experience in strategic planning, corporate research, and enterprise risk management.

Educational Credentials and New Responsibilities

Moser’s academic qualifications include a B.A. and an M.B.A. in business administration from the renowned University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her latest role at Columbus McKinnon Corp., Moser will take charge of managing capital markets activities, facilitating communication with investors and analysts, and overseeing treasury operations.

Confidence in Moser’s Abilities

Expressing faith in Moser’s capabilities, Columbus McKinnon Executive Vice President and CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz stated his belief in her potential to contribute to the company’s evolution and strategic initiatives. He emphasized her role in building shareholder value, which aligns with the company’s long-term goals.