Colorado’s Opt-Out of DIDA: Threat to Fintech Industry and Financial Inclusion
Bracing for a potential financial fallout, Colorado has chosen to opt-out of the Depository Institutions and Monetary Control Act of 1980 (DIDA), a move that threatens to strip the state’s most credit-deprived citizens of competitive financial services. This decision could also potentially annihilate the burgeoning fintech industry in Colorado, an industry that has been a lifeline for economically strained households and those with weaker credit histories.
Impact on the Fintech Industry and Access to Credit
The opt-out decision primarily targets short-term payday loans, a sector that has been crucial in providing small-dollar credit to consumers. This move has already begun to trigger a decrease in access to credit, especially for those with weaker credit. This trend aligns with recent findings from other states that have implemented lending price controls, invariably leading to a reduction in credit access.
Emerging as a savior for traditionally underserved consumers, fintech companies have bridged a significant gap in the financial sector. However, the decision to opt-out of DIDA in Colorado could seal off fintech options offered in partnership with state banks. This could significantly curtail the financial lifeline available to these consumers, particularly in a time of economic distress.
Implications for the Dual-Banking System
Critics argue that this decision could disrupt the dual-banking system in the United States. The move might incentivize state-chartered banks to recharter as national banks to maintain competitive interest rates. This shift could lead to a reduction in the diversity of banking options available to consumers and further limit their access to credit.
Call for Reconsideration
Given the potential adverse effects, there’s a growing call for Colorado to reconsider its DIDA opt-out law before it goes into effect. The appeal underscores the need to preserve access to innovative and competitive financial choices for working-class Coloradans, ensuring they have the same financial opportunities as those more affluent.
