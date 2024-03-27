Coles Limits Cash Services Amid Armaguard Financial Turmoil, $26M Rescue Deal in Limbo

Coles supermarket has taken preemptive action by limiting cash withdrawals and temporarily halting Armaguard's cash delivery services, amid concerns over the financial stability of Lindsay Fox's cash-in-transit company. With the monopoly facing potential collapse, a pivotal $26 million rescue package orchestrated by major banks and retailers hangs in balance, spearheaded by former ACTU secretary Bill Kelty.

Negotiation and Crisis

Amidst escalating fears of a liquidity crisis, Armaguard, a principal cash logistics provider, finds itself in critical negotiations to secure a financial lifeline. Spearheading these discussions is Bill Kelty, representing Linfox's interests, in a desperate attempt to forge a consensus with Australia's leading banks and retailers, including Coles and Woolworths. The urgency of the situation was highlighted during a meeting chaired by RBA governor Michele Bullock, underscoring the national economic implications of a potential Armaguard downfall.

Precautionary Measures by Coles

In response to the looming threat of disruption, Coles has implemented significant temporary adjustments. The retailer has not only paused all cash handling services provided by Armaguard until April 5 but also reduced the in-store cash withdrawal limit from $400 to $200. These measures aim to safeguard against any immediate impacts that could arise from Armaguard's potential insolvency, reflecting the severity of the crisis at hand.

Future Implications

The standoff over the proposed rescue package, coupled with the strategic involvement of key figures such as Bill Kelty, highlights the complex dynamics at play in preserving Australia's cash logistics infrastructure. As the deadline for Armaguard to respond to the bailout offer approaches, the potential outcomes remain uncertain. The situation underscores the broader challenges facing the cash logistics sector, amidst a rapidly evolving digital financial landscape.