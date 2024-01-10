Coinbase’s Pivotal Role Amid Bitcoin ETF Approval: Opportunities and Concerns

In a significant development, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is witnessing a transformation in its market standing following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval has positioned Coinbase at the helm, playing a critical role as the custodian for major asset managers like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree who are making their foray into the digital asset realm.

A New Role for Coinbase

The SEC’s green light for Bitcoin ETFs has bestowed upon Coinbase a unique responsibility. The crypto exchange will serve as a custodian for many spot Bitcoin ETFs, placing it directly in the path of sharing market information and performing custody and financing functions. This development makes Coinbase one of the biggest winners if the SEC continues to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Emerging Concerns

However, this shift is not without its concerns. While the custodial role presents a significant growth opportunity, industry analysts worry about its potential impact on Coinbase’s core transaction business. With investors now possessing alternative avenues to invest in Bitcoin through ETFs, similar to traditional stock and bond investments, there are apprehensions about the long-term revenue implications for Coinbase. Bernstein analysts predict that ETFs, within the next five years, will manage approximately $300 billion, equivalent to 10% of Bitcoin’s global supply.

Looking Ahead

In 2023, Coinbase’s stock saw a nearly 400% surge, largely propelled by Bitcoin’s 150% increase and the buzz around new ETFs. Despite this, some analysts, including those from Mizuho, maintain a bearish outlook, suggesting the excitement surrounding Bitcoin ETFs could result in a ‘rough awakening’ for investors. To counteract this, Coinbase has been diversifying its revenue streams; in Q3 of 2023, transaction revenue accounted for 46% of net revenue, a considerable drop from 75% in 2022, with over a quarter deriving from interest income on stablecoins.

While the future remains uncertain, the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs is unquestionably a significant development, allowing for direct investment in Bitcoin without the risks associated with manual crypto storage. Furthermore, the growth of custody businesses for crypto firms like Coinbase and Gemini could help counteract the uncertainty surrounding the future of consumer crypto trading in the US amidst regulatory crackdowns.