en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Coinbase Stock Navigates Market Volatility: A Technical Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Coinbase Stock Navigates Market Volatility: A Technical Analysis

The stormy landscape of the cryptocurrency market has once again taken a toll on the share price of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The stock is currently going through a correction phase, with its shares trading at $153. The turbulence comes in the wake of substantial declines in major indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, reflecting broader market trends.

From Peak to Trough

After a noteworthy recovery from a low of $70.4 in October, Coinbase shares soared by 165% over two months to reach a peak of $187.39. However, the euphoria was short-lived. Over the past three trading days, the share price has shrunk by 18.2%, mirroring the volatility inherent in the crypto markets.

Technical Analysis and Projections

Technical analysis suggests that the Coinbase stock might be headed towards the ascending trendline of a rising channel pattern. This trendline could serve as a crucial support level around the $140 mark. Interestingly, this point also aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a potential convergence point for buyers.

If the share price manages to stay afloat above this support level, there could be a resumption of the recovery trend with targets at $207.5 and potentially even $282. However, if the trendline support fails to hold, the price could tumble further, testing lower support levels at $128 and $114, corresponding to the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci levels. This would signal a more profound correction phase.

Crypto Market Volatility

The volatility of the cryptocurrency market has been a significant factor influencing Coinbase’s share price. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, recently dropped by 9.2%, briefly falling below the $41,000 mark. This instability has also impacted crypto-linked stocks like Coinbase, which saw a 6.9% decline. The uncertainty surrounding the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on the approval of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund directly tied to the asset’s spot price has intensified market volatility. With the decision expected by January 10, analysts have mixed predictions, with some foreseeing a rejection of all Bitcoin ETF proposals this month.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
Blue Bird Corporation, a prominent manufacturer of school buses, has announced the provision of 23 state-of-the-art electric school buses to Carter County Schools (CCS) in Kentucky. This development marks a significant step towards environmentally friendly student transportation for the district, which serves about 4,200 students across eleven schools. Blue Bird’s Advanced Vision Electric School Bus
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
2 mins ago
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
2 mins ago
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
45 seconds ago
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
1 min ago
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
People's Natural Gas Proposes 21% Hike in Residential Utility Bills
2 mins ago
People's Natural Gas Proposes 21% Hike in Residential Utility Bills
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
1 min
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
2 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
2 mins
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
2 mins
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
2 mins
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
2 mins
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
3 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
3 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
3 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
11 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
53 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
55 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app