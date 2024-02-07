Coinbase Report: Blockchain Could Save Billions in Credit Card Fees

In an eye-opening revelation, Coinbase, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has estimated that the adoption of blockchain technology could have spared American consumers a whopping $74 billion in credit card transaction fees in 2022 alone. This claim comes as part of Coinbase's latest 'State of Crypto Report,' which examines the current landscape of cryptocurrency and its potential to revolutionize the financial industry.

Consumer Demand for Financial Reform

The report suggests that a significant number of Americans, at least three in five, are calling for reforms in the financial system. Their desire is for a system that is not only more affordable and efficient but also widely accessible. The data supporting these claims were aggregated from reputable sources such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Census Bureau, Statista, and The Block Research.

The Burden of Credit Card Processing Fees

One of the major highlights of the report is the strain that credit card processing fees impose on merchants. These fees have become the second-largest expense for businesses, following labor costs. Coinbase argues that by embracing blockchain technology, these merchants could considerably slash their expenses.

A Call for a Modernized Financial System

The report further discloses that over 70% of Americans advocate for a modernized financial system that offers lower fees and faster processing times. While Coinbase has been expanding its operations on a global scale, the majority of its revenue is still derived from the U.S. market. The company is actively lobbying the U.S. government for more transparent regulations and broader access to digital assets.

Coinbase also serves as a custodian for multiple spot bitcoin ETFs launched by traditional financial firms. Since their inception last month, these ETFs have seen a cumulative trading volume exceeding $30 billion, showcasing the accelerating acceptance of digital assets among the traditional financial community.