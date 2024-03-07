Cohort's Profitable Growth Strategy Wins: Insider Buys Add Confidence

In an era where blue-sky tech investments often grab headlines, Cohort (LON:CHRT) exemplifies the enduring appeal of profitable growth strategies. With a track record of increasing earnings per share (EPS) by 13% annually over three years and a recent surge in insider buying, Cohort stands out as a beacon for investors seeking both growth and stability in the volatile market landscape.

Steady Growth Meets Insider Confidence

Cohort's ability to maintain stable EBIT margins while boosting revenue by 29% to UK£200m underscores the company's adept management and strategic vision. This impressive growth trajectory, coupled with a noteworthy increase in insider purchases, signals strong confidence in the company's future prospects. Notably, Independent Non-Executive Director Peter Lynas's significant investment of UK£82k at UK£5.45 per share highlights the insider belief in Cohort's continued success.

Substantial Insider Investments

Beyond the recent buying spree, insiders hold a substantial stake in Cohort, with investments totaling UK£62m. This substantial insider ownership, comprising 28% of the company, not only reflects a deep commitment to Cohort's future but also aligns management's interests with those of shareholders. Such co-investment is a strong indicator of a company's potential for long-term growth and stability.

Modest Executive Compensation

In the context of executive compensation, Cohort's CEO, Andy Thomis, receives a package that is modest relative to peers, totaling UK£446k for the year leading up to April 2023. This figure falls below the median for CEOs in similarly sized companies, reinforcing the notion that leadership is focused on shareholder value rather than personal gain. This approach to compensation further bolsters investor confidence in Cohort's governance and strategic direction.

As Cohort continues to chart a path of profitable growth, the combination of insider buying, significant insider ownership, and sensible executive compensation presents a compelling case for investors. With these factors in mind, Cohort not only secures its place on watchlists but also encourages deeper research into its valuation and potential in the broader market.