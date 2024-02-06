Coherent Corp Posts Solid Q2 Financial Results, Retires $89 Million Debt

Coherent Corp, a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, has reported robust financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company has marked significant sequential growth in revenue and margins, documenting revenue of $1.131 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.36. The upbeat performance was largely driven by the rising demand in the datacom and industrial markets, along with the telecom vertical.

Financial Performance and Debt Retirement

Furthermore, Coherent Corp generated $67 million in operating cash flow and retired debt worth $89 million. The company's financial resilience and effective strategies have led to a solid financial footing, paving the way for its continued success and growth. The company also successfully closed investment transactions with Mitsubishi Electric and DENSO Corporation, aggregating to a total of $1 billion for their silicon carbide business.

Profitability Enhancement and Debt Repayment

Coherent Corp is committed to enhancing profitability through improved operating efficiency and the successful integration of legacy Coherent. The company also plans to increase its debt repayment for fiscal 2024. These strategic moves are expected to further strengthen the company's balance sheet, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, Coherent Corp anticipates its revenue for Q3 fiscal 2024 to be between $1.12 billion and $1.20 billion, with non-GAAP earnings per share falling between $0.32 and $0.52. For fiscal 2024, the company projects its revenue to be between $4.55 billion and $4.70 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.30 and $1.70. Coherent Corp continues to focus on leveraging its unique technology, talent, and manufacturing platforms to capitalize on the growing markets.