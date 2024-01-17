Cohen & Steers Announces Leadership Transition: Zaharis-Nikas to Succeed Scapell

In a significant leadership transition at Cohen & Steers, Inc., a premier global investment manager, Elaine Zaharis-Nikas is set to take over as the Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities. Zaharis-Nikas, who has been a crucial part of the company since 2003, will succeed the current Head, William Scapell, from April 1, 2024. Scapell, a veteran in the finance industry, will retire on August 1, 2024, after serving the firm for over two decades.

Zaharis-Nikas: A Proven Performer

Recognized for consistently generating alpha and managing investment vehicles and client accounts effectively, Zaharis-Nikas has been instrumental in launching the Fixed Income and Preferred Securities business. Her promotion underscores her significant contribution to the firm and her potential to lead its future endeavors.

Scapell's Legacy and Continued Contributions

Scapell, with his illustrious career spanning Merrill Lynch and the Federal Reserve before his tenure at Cohen & Steers, has left an indelible mark on the firm. Even as he steps down from the head role, he will continue to serve as a Senior Portfolio Manager on preferred securities strategies and funds until his official retirement date.

Leadership Transition and Succession Planning

Cohen & Steers' decision to promote Zaharis-Nikas reflects its commitment to succession planning and fostering new leadership. The firm's CEO and President, Joe Harvey, and Chief Investment Officer, Jon Cheigh, laud Scapell's dedication and mentorship to Zaharis-Nikas. They exhibit confidence in Zaharis-Nikas' capabilities to guide the firm to greater heights.

Under her leadership, Zaharis-Nikas will oversee the global fixed income and preferred securities investments and teams. In addition, she will continue to serve as Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm's strategies in this domain, supported by a seasoned team of portfolio managers and research professionals.