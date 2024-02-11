Cognizant Opens First Facility in Bhubaneswar: Boosting Odisha's IT Sector and Economy

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the first facility of IT giant Cognizant in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone for the state's burgeoning technology sector. The new center is expected to create ample opportunities for the region's youth and drive economic growth.

Odisha: A Destination of the Future

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Patnaik emphasized the importance of Cognizant's entry into the state, highlighting its role in enhancing Odisha's reputation as a premier destination for IT investments. He said, "The entry of Cognizant marks a significant milestone for new Odisha and further solidifies its reputation as a leading IT investment destination in the country."

Patnaik further underscored Odisha's promising prospects, describing it as a "destination of the future" with a growing scale of investment, talent pool, and ambition. He emphasized that these factors have become the cornerstones of the state's journey towards growth and development, which is fueled by a robust ecosystem encouraging entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new-age businesses.

Bhubaneswar: A Global Hotspot for IT Companies

State Electronics & IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera echoed similar sentiments, stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bhubaneswar has become a global hotspot for IT, ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing), and consulting companies. With its visionary policies and vibrant ecosystem, Odisha has emerged as the undisputed leader in the IT domain, shaping the future of technology.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary of the E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, said, "The establishment of a new Cognizant center in Bhubaneswar not only signifies their confidence in our state's potential but also highlights the remarkable strides Odisha has made in attracting top industries to its burgeoning IT landscape."

Cognizant's Expansion to Bhubaneswar

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, expressed excitement about the company's expansion to Tier II cities with the opening of a new center in Bhubaneswar. He acknowledged the unwavering support by the government and complimented the unmatched speed and responsiveness of the Government of Odisha in facilitating the establishment of the center. He said, "We are excited to begin our expansion to Tier II cities with the opening of a new center in Bhubaneswar. The state of Odisha has an entrepreneurial spirit, renowned educational institutions, strong infrastructure, and promising talent."

The new Cognizant center in Bhubaneswar is spread over 52,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate 1,000 of the company's associates in a hybrid work environment. Located at the Odisha Technology Centre, the facility will enable associates to work in modern and collaborative spaces in diverse areas, including AI, ML, IoT, digital engineering, and robotic automation, among other advanced technologies. Cognizant will continue to offer its award-winning learning and development program to equip its associates with future-ready digital capabilities, helping them continually improve their capabilities to serve global clients.

As Bhubaneswar continues to thrive as a hotspot for global IT services and consulting companies, Cognizant's new facility is expected to contribute immensely to the creation of employment opportunities for the state's youth and act as a catalyst for the overall growth of the IT industry and the economy of the state. The inauguration of Cognizant's first facility in Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone for Odisha, further solidifying its position as a leading IT investment destination in the country.